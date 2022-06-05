Home>>
China raises emergency response for rainstorms
(Xinhua) 13:12, June 05, 2022
BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The China Meteorological Administration raised its emergency response for rainstorms to level-III on Saturday following forecasts of continuous downpours in the southern areas of the country.
From June 4 to 6, heavy downpours are expected to slash southern parts of China, according to the National Meteorological Center.
Some areas in the provincial regions, including Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang, are expected to encounter between 100 and 200 millimeters of precipitation, according to the center.
China has a four-tier emergency-response system for rainstorms, with Level I being the most severe.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China renews blue alert for rainstorms
- China renews blue alert for rainstorms
- 15 killed, 3 missing as rainstorms hit north China's Shanxi
- China renews blue alert for rainstorms
- China renews blue alert for rainstorms
- Heavy rainstorm hits China's Shaanxi
- Central China's Henan issues red alert for rainstorms
- Beijing experiences rainstorms
- China renews yellow alert for heavy rainstorms
- China intensifies emergency rescue, disaster relief in flood-hit Henan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.