China renews blue alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 10:43, July 28, 2022

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center on Thursday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in some parts of the country.

From 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, rainstorms are expected in parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hunan and Guizhou, while heavy downpours of up to 180 mm of rain may lash parts of these regions, the meteorological center said.

Some regions will also experience short-term heavy rainfall, with over 70 mm of hourly precipitation in some places, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The meteorological center has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations and check drainage systems in cities, farmlands and fishponds.

Drivers have been alerted to watch out for flooding and traffic jams, and schools and kindergartens have been asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of students.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

