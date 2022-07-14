China issues blue alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 11:19, July 14, 2022

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Thursday issued a blue alert for rainstorms in some regions of the country.

Heavy rainfall and rainstorms are expected in parts of northwest China and some areas of Jiangsu and Anhui provinces from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some of these regions will experience up to 60 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, the center said.

It advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding and called for protective measures in schools and kindergartens.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)