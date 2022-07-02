China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

July 02, 2022

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center Friday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms in some parts of the country.

From 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday, rainstorms are expected in parts of Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, Fujian, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Liaoning, and Shandong, and heavy downpours up to 300 mm may lash parts of these regions, said the center.

Some of these regions will also experience short-term heavy rainfall with up to over 80 mm of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The meteorological center has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations and check the drainage systems in cities, farmland, and fishponds.

It has also suggested taking traffic control measures in road sections hit by heavy downpours, guiding traffic in water-logged streets, and halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

