China renews weather warning as heatwaves linger

Xinhua) 10:43, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Wednesday renewed an orange alert for high temperatures as intense heatwaves continue to strike multiple regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Wednesday, parts of Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei and Xinjiang are expected to reach temperatures of 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in some of these regions may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, the center said.

The center advised against outdoor activities during high-temperature periods and suggested that workers prone to high temperatures reduce their working hours.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

