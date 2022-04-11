China renews yellow alert for thick fog

Xinhua) 13:08, April 11, 2022

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Monday renewed the yellow alert for thick fog in some parts of the country.

From Monday morning to Tuesday morning, heavy fog is expected to blanket parts of the Yellow Sea and the East China Sea, coastal waters of Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula, Zhejiang and Fujian, and waters near the mouth of the Yangtze River, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Visibility in some affected areas will be reduced to less than 1,000 meters, the center said.

Drivers have been asked to observe safe speeds, while airports, freeways and ports have been told to take appropriate safety measures.

China has a four-tier color-coded warning system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

