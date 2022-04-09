China sees less sandy, dusty weather this year

Xinhua) 12:38, April 09, 2022

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China experienced two rounds of sandy and dusty weather this year, a considerable improvement over the six rounds it endured in the same period last year, said the National Meteorological Center.

This also fell far below the average of 4.9 rounds in the same period in previous years, the center said.

But strong winds will bring a new round of sandy and dusty weather to parts of northern China for five days, Saturday to next Wednesday, the center forecast.

From the year 2000, about 80 percent of the sandy and dusty weather occurred in March, April and May, data from the center showed.

Sandy and dusty weather will continue to be less active during the rest of April as the sand source regions received more rainfall in January and February than the same period last year, said An Linchang, a meteorologist with the center.

