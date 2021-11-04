Colder winter expected in central, east China

Xinhua) 15:59, November 04, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Temperatures in most parts of east and central China may be lower than normal this winter, the country's meteorological authority said on Thursday.

These areas are highly likely to experience extreme temperature drops from January to February in 2022, with cold air activities becoming noticeably stronger, the China Meteorological Administration said.

Periods of strong temperature drops and heavy snowfall are expected in parts of northeast China, north China and northwest China, according to the administration.

Eastern parts of southwest China and areas south of the Yangtze River are likely to experience low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing weather, it added.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)