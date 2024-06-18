China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 14:27, June 18, 2024

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authority on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for rainstorms in some areas of the country.

From 2 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday, torrential rain will sweep parts of Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Hubei, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangxi and Guangdong, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some of these regions will experience short-term heavy rainfall with 70 mm or more of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The meteorological center has advised local governments to implement appropriate preparations and check the drainage systems in cities, farmlands, and fishponds.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Monday initiated a Level-IV emergency response in Guangdong, Hunan and Jiangxi in anticipation of potential flooding, as intense rainstorms continued to batter the south of the country.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

