China issues yellow alert for rainstorms
BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authority on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for rainstorms in some areas of the country.
From 2 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday, torrential rain will sweep parts of Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Hubei, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangxi and Guangdong, according to the National Meteorological Center.
Some of these regions will experience short-term heavy rainfall with 70 mm or more of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.
The meteorological center has advised local governments to implement appropriate preparations and check the drainage systems in cities, farmlands, and fishponds.
China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Monday initiated a Level-IV emergency response in Guangdong, Hunan and Jiangxi in anticipation of potential flooding, as intense rainstorms continued to batter the south of the country.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.
Photos
Related Stories
- China issues alerts for rainstorms, mountain torrents
- Heavy rainstorms to hit southern, eastern parts of China: forecast
- HKSAR gov't makes all-out effort to deal with aftermath of rainstorm
- China renews yellow alert for rainstorms
- Extremely heavy rainstorm hits China's Shenzhen
- Heavy rain leaves 4 dead, 48 missing in China's Sichuan
- China renews yellow alert for rainstorms
- Beijing issues blue alert for rainstorms
- NE China's Heilongjiang on rainstorm red alert
- 9 dead, 6 missing in Hebei rainstorms
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.