No casualties reported after road collapse at subway construction site in SW China
(Xinhua) 14:44, June 21, 2024
CHENGDU, June 21 (Xinhua) -- No casualties have been reported after a road section at a subway construction site collapsed early Friday in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to local authorities.
The road subsidence happened at 3:50 a.m. at a section of the No. 13 Line under construction by the China Railway No. 2 Group Co., Ltd., after two water pipes buried underground burst, causing a 12-meter-long road collapse, according to the city's subway authority.
Water supply to the pipelines was cut following the road collapse, while affected roads have been closed.
