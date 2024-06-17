Home>>
8 die from suffocation in cold chain vehicle in central China
(Xinhua) 16:25, June 17, 2024
ZHENGZHOU, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Eight people were confirmed dead due to suffocation in a cold chain vehicle in central China's Henan Province early Sunday, a local investigation team said.
