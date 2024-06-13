We Are China

3 missing after helicopter crashes in east China

Xinhua) 10:33, June 13, 2024

NANCHANG, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Three people went missing after a helicopter crashed in east China's Jiangxi Province, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The helicopter crashed at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday in Huanggang Township, Shangrao City.

