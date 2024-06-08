Home>>
1 killed, 2 missing in coal mine accident in SW China
(Xinhua) 13:26, June 08, 2024
KUNMING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed, three people were injured and two others are missing in a coal and gas outburst accident on Friday at the Pingdingshan coal mine in Zhenxiong County of southwest China's Yunnan Province.
Rescue efforts are underway, according to local authorities.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- 5 alive, 3 dead in east China coal mine flooding
- 6 railway workers dead after being hit by freight train in NE China
- 1 trapped miner found dead in east China coal mine flooding
- 4 killed, 1 injured in residential building collapse in east China's Anhui
- 1 killed, 3 injured in NE China residential building blast
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.