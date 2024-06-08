1 killed, 2 missing in coal mine accident in SW China

Xinhua) 13:26, June 08, 2024

KUNMING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed, three people were injured and two others are missing in a coal and gas outburst accident on Friday at the Pingdingshan coal mine in Zhenxiong County of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Rescue efforts are underway, according to local authorities.

