4 killed, 1 injured in residential building collapse in east China's Anhui

Xinhua) 08:29, May 28, 2024

HEFEI, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Four people were killed and another is receiving intensive medical treatment after a residential building partially collapsed on Monday afternoon in the city of Tongling, east China's Anhui Province, according to local authorities.

The western side of the five-story building, located in Datong Township in Jiaoqu District, collapsed at around 1:40 p.m. Monday. An initial investigation suggested five people were unaccounted for.

Following a thorough search and rescue operation, all five missing individuals were found by 1:28 a.m. on Tuesday. Four were confirmed dead, while a 12-year-old girl is currently receiving intensive medical treatment, according to the district government.

Authorities have evacuated other residents as parts of the building remain at risk of collapse. On-site risk removal, aftermath handling, and the investigation into the cause of the collapse are proceeding in an orderly manner.

The city of Tongling had experienced heavy rain between Saturday evening and Monday morning.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)