Coach, truck collide in east China's Jiangsu, casualties unknown

Xinhua) 16:03, May 10, 2024

NANJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- An unspecified number of people were injured and rushed to the hospital after a truck rammed into a coach in the city of Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, around Friday noon, local authorities said.

