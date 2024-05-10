Home>>
Coach, truck collide in east China's Jiangsu, casualties unknown
(Xinhua) 16:03, May 10, 2024
NANJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- An unspecified number of people were injured and rushed to the hospital after a truck rammed into a coach in the city of Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, around Friday noon, local authorities said.
