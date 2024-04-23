4 killed, 2 injured in house collapse in China's Anhui

Xinhua) 10:51, April 23, 2024

HEFEI, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Four people were killed and two others were injured when a house under construction collapsed in Jiangkou Township, east China's Anhui Province, on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.

The government of the town said that the collapse took place at around 1:30 p.m.

Three people died at the scene, one died despite rescue efforts, and the two injured are receiving treatment at a hospital, according to the government.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the accident was caused by improper operation by the crane operator during the pouring of concrete. The crane bucket accidentally hit the structural column of the house, causing the wall to collapse.

The crane operator has been detained by the local public security authorities.

Further investigation into the accident is underway.

