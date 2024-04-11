8 people confirmed dead after ship collision in south China

Xinhua) 09:14, April 11, 2024

SANYA, April 10 (Xinhua) -- All eight people who were missing after a collision between a fishing boat and a commercial ship off the southwestern coast of south China's Hainan Province have been confirmed dead, the provincial maritime search and rescue center said Wednesday.

The fishing boat "Yuenan Aoyu 36062" collided with the Panamanian container ship "SITC DANANG" about 60 nautical miles west of Sanya Port at around 0:15 a.m. on April 3. Subsequently, the fishing boat sank and eight people on board went missing.

As of Wednesday afternoon, all eight bodies have been recovered from the water and the rescue operation has ended.

The Panamanian container ship is docked at Sanya Port and is under investigation for the accident.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)