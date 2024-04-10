Home>>
Gas explosion kills one in NE China residential complex
(Xinhua) 14:35, April 10, 2024
SHENYANG, April 10 (Xinhua) -- A liquified gas explosion and subsequent fire in a residential complex on Wednesday morning has left one person dead and three others injured in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.
The blast happened at around 6:15 a.m. following a gas leak, while the ensuing fire was put out at 6:56 a.m., according to the city's fire brigade.
An initial probe suggested that the blast was caused by incorrect use of the liquified gas.
