Gas explosion kills one in NE China residential complex

Xinhua) 14:35, April 10, 2024

SHENYANG, April 10 (Xinhua) -- A liquified gas explosion and subsequent fire in a residential complex on Wednesday morning has left one person dead and three others injured in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The blast happened at around 6:15 a.m. following a gas leak, while the ensuing fire was put out at 6:56 a.m., according to the city's fire brigade.

An initial probe suggested that the blast was caused by incorrect use of the liquified gas.

