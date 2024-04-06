Home>>
4 killed in coal mine accident in central China
(Xinhua) 14:30, April 06, 2024
CHANGSHA, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Four people were killed in a coal mine accident in Lengshuijiang City, central China's Hunan Province, on Friday, local authorities said Saturday.
The accident took place at around 8:30 p.m. Friday and the rescue operation ended at around 2 a.m. Saturday.
An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
