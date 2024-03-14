Home>>
2 dead, 2 missing after fishing boat sinks in China's Fujian
(Xinhua) 13:20, March 14, 2024
FUZHOU, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Two people have been confirmed dead after a fishing boat struck a reef and sank in the sea near Zhangzhou City, east China's Fujian Province early Thursday, according to the local maritime authorities.
Helicopters and rescue ships have been dispatched to carry out search and rescue tasks.
A total of six people fell into the sea. As of now, two people have been rescued. The rescue workers are still looking for the remaining two.
