Demolition work of collapsed bridge underway in Guangzhou
A vessel works at the collision site of Lixinsha Bridge in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Five people were killed after a ship hit a bridge and caused the bridge to fracture In Guangzhou on Feb. 22, 2024.
Demolition work is underway at the collision site of Lixinsha Bridge in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
