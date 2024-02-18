3 killed, 2 missing in factory explosion in east China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 16:12, February 18, 2024

NANJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Three people were killed and two were missing in an explosion that occurred at a factory in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, at 2:11 a.m. Sunday, according to local authorities.

Search and rescue efforts are underway.

