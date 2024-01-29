Restaurant fire kills 4, injures 4 in north China

Xinhua) 16:35, January 29, 2024

HOHHOT, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Four people were killed, and four others injured in a fire at a restaurant in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Monday, according to local authorities.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the fire was caused by the combustion of decorations and furniture.

A local fire rescue team rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. The four injured people were receiving treatment. Further investigation is under way.

