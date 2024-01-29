Home>>
Restaurant fire kills 4, injures 4 in north China
(Xinhua) 16:35, January 29, 2024
HOHHOT, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Four people were killed, and four others injured in a fire at a restaurant in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Monday, according to local authorities.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the fire was caused by the combustion of decorations and furniture.
A local fire rescue team rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. The four injured people were receiving treatment. Further investigation is under way.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- In pics: light installations for 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, SW China
- Snow scenery at section of Wushan Mountain in China's Chongqing
- Pic story: young entrepreneur contributes to scientific visualization in China's Anhui
- Breathtaking 'blue tears' light up coastal waters in China's Guangdong
Related Stories
- Investigation report released on northwest China restaurant explosion
- 2 senior Ningxia officials punished for deadly restaurant gas explosion
- East China building fire caused by illegal use of fire: local officials
- Weak rock structure main cause of Yunnan landslide
- 7 people controlled following initiation of an investigation into dormitory fire disaster in Central China's Henan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.