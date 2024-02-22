Home>>
2 dead, 3 missing as ship hits bridge in south China
(Xinhua) 13:09, February 22, 2024
GUANGZHOU, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and three others missing after a ship hit a bridge and caused the bridge to fracture on Thursday morning in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, rescuers said.
The accident happened at around 5:30 a.m. when a container ship hit the pier of the Lixinsha Bridge in Nansha District. Five vehicles, including a motorbike, were involved in the accident. Two of them plunged into the river and the others fell onto the vessel, a preliminary investigation has found.
A crew member is slightly injured in the accident.
Rescue efforts are underway, and the cause of the accident is being investigated.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 51 people held accountable for the fatal school gym roof collapse in NE China
- 3 killed, 2 missing in factory explosion in east China's Jiangsu
- Restaurant fire kills 4, injures 4 in north China
- Investigation report released on northwest China restaurant explosion
- 2 senior Ningxia officials punished for deadly restaurant gas explosion
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.