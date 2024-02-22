51 people held accountable for the fatal school gym roof collapse in NE China

51 people, including 33 government officials, have been held accountable for the middle school gym roof collapse accident in Qiqihar, Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, which occurred in July 2023. The incident resulted in 11 deaths, 7 injuries, and a direct economic loss of 12.541 million yuan ($1.74 million), according to China's Ministry of Emergency Management on Wednesday.

The accident in the No. 34 Middle School of Qiqihar was caused by illegal renovation and construction, illegal storage of perlite, which led to rain water accumulation and increased roof load beyond its capacity, resulting in the sudden collapse of the sports center roof as a major production safety accident, according to the investigation report released by the Heilongjiang provincial emergency authorities.

Among the 51 individuals held accountable, six have been taken into custody by the judicial authorities, while five have been transferred to judicial authorities for further handling.

A total of 33 government officials have been given different disciplinary measures, including serious warnings within the Party, dismissal from office positions, and having their professional and technical ranks downgraded. Also, seven individuals have been given administrative penalties, such as fines and revocation of their safety production qualification certificates, said the authorities.

On July 23, 2023, two sporting coaches from the middle school led 17 female volleyball team members to start volleyball training in the gymnasium. About two hours later, the roof collapsed.

There were 19 individuals in the gymnasium, which spans approximately 1,200 square meters, when the accident took place. Four individuals managed to escape on their own, while 15 others were left trapped, according to the authorities.

The investigation report also listed some remote causes, including the construction unit not fulfilling its primary responsibility for quality and safety production, lacking guidance, inspection, and supervision from both the construction unit and supervisory unit.

There was lack of awareness of safety risks in existing buildings and on school campuses, and building safety rectification work was not being effectively implemented. Illegal construction activities continue to pose significant safety risks due to weak supervision and management at all levels in the city of Qiqihar, according to the authorities.

