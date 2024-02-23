Home>>
4 dead in building fire in east China
(Xinhua) 10:46, February 23, 2024
NANJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Four people were killed after a building fire broke out Friday morning in the city of Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.
The fire broke out in a residential building in the Yuhuatai District at around 4:39 a.m., according to the local fire rescue team.
The fire has been put out at around 6:00 a.m. and rescue efforts were concluded.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Crew misoperation causes ship-bridge collision in south China: preliminary investigation
- 5 dead as ship hits bridge in south China
- 51 people held accountable for the fatal school gym roof collapse in NE China
- 3 killed, 2 missing in factory explosion in east China's Jiangsu
- Restaurant fire kills 4, injures 4 in north China
- 3 dead, 4 injured after highway collapse in north China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.