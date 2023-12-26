Home>>
3 dead, 4 injured after highway collapse in north China
(Xinhua) 15:17, December 26, 2023
HOHHOT, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Three people were killed and four others injured after a section of a highway collapsed in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Tuesday.
Four vehicles plunged following the road collapse in the city of Ulanqab at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the regional public security department.
Probe into the cause of the accident is underway.
