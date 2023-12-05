4 dead, 3 missing in northeast China boat mishap

Xinhua) 10:23, December 05, 2023

DALIAN, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Four people have been confirmed dead and three others are still missing on a sea angling trip in waters near the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian, the local rescue center said Monday.

Dalian maritime search and rescue center received a report at 11 p.m. Sunday that a boat with seven people on board was missing in waters near Dalian, Liaoning Province.

The center dispatched rescue vessels and asked nearby ships to join the search. As of 10:10 a.m. Monday, four people had been found dead, and three others were still missing.

A preliminary investigation confirms that the seven people had registered the sea angling trip with the local maritime authorities and the boat was privately owned.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

