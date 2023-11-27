Home>>
4 Chinese students, 1 woman killed in Canada vehicle crash
(Xinhua) 16:01, November 27, 2023
OTTAWA, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Four teens and a woman are dead following a two-vehicle collision in Toronto, Canada, late Saturday, local police said on Sunday.
The Chinese Consulate General in Toronto has confirmed that the four teenagers aged 15-17 are international students from China.
Police said the crash occurred on Highway 60, near Hidden Valley Road, at approximately 11:10 p.m. local time (1610 GMT), between a westbound Mercedes SUV and an eastbound Ford SUV.
Police said the teenagers were inside the Mercedes and pronounced dead at the scene.
A 42-year-old woman was driving the Ford SUV and succumbed to her injuries after being transported to hospital, the police said.
