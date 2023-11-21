China's top procuratorate supervises probe into deadly coal mine fire

November 21, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) will supervise the investigation into a fire at a coal mine office building in north China's Shanxi Province, according to an official statement released Monday.

The fire, which took place on Nov. 16 in the city of Lyuliang, left 26 dead and 38 injured. The city's police department has already launched an investigation into the accident.

The SPP has urged the procuratorial organ in Shanxi to fully execute its duties and work with public security organs and other government departments to ascertain the liabilities of all involved parties, ensure solid evidence is gathered, penalize any related criminal activities in accordance with the law, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of the victims.

Meanwhile, the top procuratorate will oversee efforts to identify the source of similar risks and prevent production safety risks.

Procuratorial organs will require relevant departments to enhance their efforts in workplace safety management, eliminating safety risks before accidents occur.

