China releases guidelines to improve workplace safety in mines

Xinhua) 13:41, September 07, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have released a set of guidelines to improve workplace safety in mines.

The guidelines contain a series of measures that should be taken, such as measures to strengthen market access, promote the transformation of mines, and enhance safety management systems, according to a document released by the general offices of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council.

The country will stop building new coal mines that have annual production capacities below 900,000 tonnes, risks of coal and gas outbursts, or complicated hydrogeological situations. Existing mines that are unable to reach safety requirements will be closed.

Mergers and acquisitions of non-coal mines will be encouraged, and mechanized, automated, intelligent upgrades of mines will be promoted.

Work will be done to improve safety management systems to defuse major risks, including regular, comprehensive screening for safety hazards.

China will also work to ensure local authorities fulfill their supervisory responsibilities, push for the revision of the country's mine safety law, and strengthen investigations into mine accidents, per the guidelines.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)