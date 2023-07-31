Chinese vice premier stresses all-out efforts to prevent major accidents

Xinhua) 08:43, July 31, 2023

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Sunday called for all-out efforts to effectively prevent and contain the occurrence of major accidents.

Zhang said at a meeting that the lessons of recent accidents should be learned, risks and hidden dangers should be accurately investigated and rectified, in order to do a solid job on workplace safety.

It is necessary to firmly establish the safe development concept, put an end to the idea of making efforts afterwards, focus on accident-prone industries and high-risk points, and resolutely curb the frequent occurrence of gas accidents, said the vice premier.

