China to enhance work safety of marine fishery sector

Xinhua) 13:25, May 24, 2023

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China will comprehensively strengthen production safety of the marine fishery sector, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has said.

Agricultural authorities of all localities should resolutely prevent severe accidents to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, the ministry said at a video conference on Monday.

After the accident of the Chinese deep-sea fishing vessel "Lupeng Yuanyu 028," which capsized in the central Indian Ocean, the ministry has participated in the search and rescue and dispatched five supervisory teams to nine key fishery provincial-level regions for supervision and inspection.

The meeting stressed the need for thorough and detailed checks on risks and hidden dangers and inspecting marine fishing boats with ten crew members and above.

Meanwhile, the safety risk prevention capacity of fishing boats operating at sea should be comprehensively enhanced, while the monitoring mechanism for marine fishery safety risks should improve, the meeting said.

