China to intensify safety risk investigation and rectification operation

Xinhua) 10:56, May 11, 2023

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Work Safety Commission under China's State Council will step up efforts in the special operation of investigating and rectifying hidden safety risks to prevent major accidents, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Wednesday.

Institutions that fail to promote the investigation and rectification work will be held accountable as appropriate, ministry official Wang Chongxian said at a press conference.

The commission released an action plan for the operation in late April. Wang said that so far most provincial-level regions and departments have made arrangements to implement the action plan.

Currently, the commission has dispatched 20 comprehensive inspection teams to various provincial-level regions to carry out supervision and inspection work.

The office has set up a work team to regularly monitor the investigation and rectification progress and solve prominent problems in a timely manner, Wang said.

