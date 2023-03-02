China launches nationwide workplace safety inspections
BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Work Safety Commission under China's State Council has ordered nationwide workplace safety inspections to defuse major safety risks.
A total of 20 inspection teams have been dispatched to 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, to carry out spot checks on the rectification of major safety hazards, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM).
The inspection will focus on the efforts made by local authorities in tackling safety hazards, drawing lessons from the recent major accidents, and strengthening workplace safety measures in key industries, the MEM said.
The office will disclose the prominent problems found during the checks in a timely manner, issue warnings and urge rectification, the MEM added.
