China one of the safest countries in the world: official

Xinhua) 15:17, April 22, 2022

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China has been widely acknowledged as one of the safest countries in the world, said a senior official on Friday at a press conference, citing the results of a national survey.

Over the last decade, the country has been dedicated to reforming the political and legal sectors toward the goal of allowing the people to enjoy happy and safe lives, according to Jing Hanchao, a senior official with the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The survey, conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics in China in 2021, showed that an overwhelming majority of people felt safe living in the country.

Harnessing modern technology, China has made judicial services more accessible to the people, said Jing. Various litigation procedures from case filing to hearings can be processed online.

Jing also said that over the past 10 years, more than 13,000 certification requirements were scrapped, saving the general public substantial time and energy spent on red tape.

He said China has also expanded the coverage of legal aid, with legal aid stations set up in almost all detention centers and people's courts.

