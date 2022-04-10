China rolls out measures to enhance work safety

Xinhua) 15:58, April 10, 2022

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Work Safety Commission under China's State Council has rolled out a host of measures to further strengthen production safety in the country.

The office will conduct a work safety overhaul across the country for potential safety hazards, making strict rectifications to prevent accidents from happening, sources with the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

Authorities at all levels should consolidate their responsibilities, and those who fail to fulfill their duties or cause accidents will be held accountable, the office said.

It also called for coordinating economic development, COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control, and workplace safety.

