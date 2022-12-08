China launches nationwide workplace safety checks

Xinhua) 14:34, December 08, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Work Safety Commission under China's State Council has ordered a nationwide workplace safety inspection starting from Wednesday to March 2023, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM).

Provincial authorities should make arrangements to rectify major safety hazards found through inspections and clarify local priorities when assessing the risks based on the general national standards, said the MEM.

The office will strengthen supervision and guidance on the local governments and relevant departments and send working groups to carry out spot checks on the works, said the MEM.

The office also warned relevant authorities against arbitrarily halting production during the inspections.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)