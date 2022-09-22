Beijing distributes emotion-sensing equipment to highway and across-province bus drivers

(Global Times) 09:03, September 22, 2022

A transportation company in Beijing has distributed 1,800 sets of emotion-sensing equipment to drivers to monitor their life signs and mental stress in real time in an effort to ensure driving safety.

The equipment, initiated by the Beijing Public Transport, was mainly given to drivers who drive on the highways or on cross-provincial long trips.

The company, in cooperation with various professional institutions, has tested more than 40,000 operational drivers for psychological suitability. The second round of testing for pilot psychological suitability has already been completed.

The emotion-sensing equipment is part of the company's efforts to strengthen driving safety for Beijing bus drivers.

Digital transformation of safety management is also being promoted by the company to improve vehicle safety and establish safety mechanisms.

The company plans to install technical protection systems for some of its vehicles in 2022, including 5,000 sets of recognition systems monitoring for drivers' abnormal behavior and 2,000 sets of safety warning systems, which have already been included in the standard configuration of new vehicles.

Under the plan, by the end of this year, 8,000 vehicles will be installed with the safety warning systems, accounting for 35 percent of the total number. And 6,500 vehicles will be equipped with the abnormal behavior recognition systems, according to the bus company.

