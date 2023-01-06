China sees improving workplace safety performances in 2022

January 06, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- China saw fewer workplace accidents and related casualties in 2022 as the country stepped up workplace safety and inspection.

The number of workplace accidents dropped by 27 percent year on year in 2022, while related deaths fell 23.6 percent, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Last year, the total of collapsed houses and direct economic losses due to natural disasters decreased by 63.3 percent and 25.3 percent compared with the averages registered in the previous five years.

The number of people killed and missing in natural disasters logged a record low since 1949, the ministry said.

