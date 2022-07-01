Chinese state councilor stresses importance of workplace safety

Xinhua) 10:02, July 01, 2022

SHIJIAZHUANG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong has called for all-out efforts to root out workplace safety risks and prevent all types of grave accidents.

Wang gave the instruction during an inspection tour of north China's Hebei Province from Wednesday to Thursday. He visited sites such as natural gas companies, oil refining factories and restaurants to inspect work on ensuring safety.

Wang called for more emphasis to be placed on fending off major safety risks, stressing the urgency of safety overhauls, gas pipeline renovation, and risk management work related to natural gas and hazardous chemicals.

Efforts should also go into promoting digital safety supervision approaches and carrying out all measures to ensure workplace safety, Wang said.

