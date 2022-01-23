Workplace safety in China improves in 2021

Xinhua) 13:55, January 23, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China has seen fewer workplace accidents and related deaths last year as the government stepped up efforts to ensure workplace safety, official data showed.

In 2021, the number of workplace accidents in the country dropped 9 percent year on year, with the death toll in those accidents dropping 4 percent, said the Ministry of Emergency Management, adding that no extraordinarily serious accident took place last year.

A new amendment to the country's Law on Workplace Safety came into force in September last year, which stipulates heavier penalties for workplace safety violations and adds provisions concerning the new situation of workplace safety in emerging industries, including the platform economy.

The emergency management ministry has, however, warned of rising work safety risks and strengthened oversight on sites related to mining, firecracker and hazardous chemicals, noted Su Jie, an official with the ministry.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)