China orders safety inspections to forestall major fires

Xinhua) 10:50, April 21, 2023

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have ordered thorough safety inspections to defuse major fire risks.

Local fire departments should carry out safety inspections immediately, with a special focus on rectifying safety hazards in hospitals, labor-intensive enterprises, factories and warehouses, the National Fire and Rescue Administration said during a video conference Thursday.

Efforts will be made to crack down on illegal subleasing, the inadequate maintenance of firefighting facilities, and the excessive storage of inflammable or explosive materials, among other safety risks, according to the administration.

From the beginning of this year to April 18, a total of 396,000 fires have been reported nationwide, leading to 639 deaths and 2.21 billion yuan (320.35 million U.S. dollars) worth of direct property losses, according to the administration.

