Chinese vice premier stresses workplace safety

Xinhua) 09:23, March 29, 2023

HOHHOT, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing called for eliminating workplace safety risks and resolutely preventing major accidents during an inspection in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

After listening to reports on rescue efforts after the collapse of an open-pit mine in Alxa Left Banner last month, Zhang urged maximum clean-up efforts and a comprehensive investigation into the accident, noting that those involved must be held accountable.

During the three-day trip ending Tuesday, Zhang visited enterprises producing hazardous chemicals, aluminum, iron and steel, and coal in multiple cities to carry out on-site inspection of production safety and the rectification of safety hazards.

Local authorities and enterprises must fulfill their responsibilities and a comprehensive screening of safety risks should be launched, Zhang said, calling for paying special attention to high-risk industries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)