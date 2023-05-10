Chinese vice premier stresses agriculture, fishery cooperation with Pacific island countries

Xinhua) 10:27, May 10, 2023

NANJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong said Tuesday China stands ready to deepen practical cooperation with Pacific island countries in agriculture and fishery to make new contributions to building an even closer community with a shared future between China and Pacific island countries.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when speaking at the opening ceremony of the China-Pacific island countries agriculture and fishery ministers meeting in Nanjing.

Liu said under the strategic guidance of leaders of the two sides, China and Pacific island countries have achieved fruitful results in agriculture and fishery cooperation. This meeting is of great significance for the two sides to ensure food security, strengthen marine protection and sustainable use, and accelerate agricultural modernization.

China stands ready to deepen practical cooperation with Pacific island countries in agriculture and fishery, enhance economic and trade cooperation, strengthen multilateral coordination, jointly boost economic development, and improve people's livelihood, Liu added.

Taking the meeting as an opportunity, China hopes to push the agriculture and fishery cooperation with Pacific island countries to a new height to contribute to building an even closer community with a shared future between China and Pacific island countries, said Liu.

