In pics: Rice transplanting underway in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:55, May 06, 2023

Farmers supply rice seedlings in the transplanters' seedling boxes in Dongjituo Township in Ninghe District of north China's Tianjin, May 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Tianjin is committed to promoting the high-quality development of its rice industry. Technologies including the Internet of Things and satellite remote sensing have been adopted for the yield increase.

This aerial photo taken on May 5, 2023 shows farmers operating transplanters to transplant rice seedlings at an agricultural products development and demonstration center in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A farmer sets the working route of a transplanter at an agricultural products development and demonstration center in north China's Tianjin, May 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A farmer supplies rice seedlings in the transplanter's seedling box in Dongjituo Township in Ninghe District of north China's Tianjin, May 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Farmers load rice seedlings onto a transplanter at an agricultural products development and demonstration center in north China's Tianjin, May 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Rice seedlings are loaded onto a vehicle at an agricultural products development and demonstration center in north China's Tianjin, May 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

