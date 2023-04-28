Tientsin Eye Ferris wheel renovated for upcoming Labor Day holiday

Xinhua) 16:30, April 28, 2023

Tourists walk into a gondola car of the Tientsin Eye Ferris wheel, in north China's Tianjin, April 27, 2023. The Tientsin Eye Ferris wheel, also known as the Tianjin Eye, one of the city's landmarks, has been renovated for the upcoming Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This aerial photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows the night view of Tientsin Eye Ferris wheel in north China's Tianjin. The Tientsin Eye Ferris wheel, also known as the Tianjin Eye, one of the city's landmarks, has been renovated for the upcoming Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows the night view of the Tientsin Eye Ferris wheel in north China's Tianjin. The Tientsin Eye Ferris wheel, also known as the Tianjin Eye, one of the city's landmarks, has been renovated for the upcoming Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Tourists watch a video promoting Tianjin's cultural tourism on a newly installed screen while taking the Tientsin Eye Ferris wheel, in north China's Tianjin, April 27, 2023. The Tientsin Eye Ferris wheel, also known as the Tianjin Eye, one of the city's landmarks, has been renovated for the upcoming Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

International students from Beijing Institute of Technology take photos before taking the Tientsin Eye Ferris wheel, in north China's Tianjin, April 27, 2023. The Tientsin Eye Ferris wheel, also known as the Tianjin Eye, one of the city's landmarks, has been renovated for the upcoming Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

