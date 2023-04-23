In pics: China's Tianjin boosts reading atmosphere

April 23, 2023

A woman reads books at a bookstore in Hexi District, north China's Tianjin, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Hexi District in north China's Tianjin Municipality has offered convenient reading service to its readers by developing a reading service system. With the system, libraries in the district can share their resources and readers can borrow and return books by one stop.

People read books at a bookstore in Hexi District, north China's Tianjin, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member puts books on a smart bookshelf at a bookstore in Hexi District, north China's Tianjin, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A woman returns books at a library in the culture center of Hexi District, north China's Tianjin, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People look for books at a library in the culture center of Hexi District, north China's Tianjin, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People read books at a bookstore in the Tianjin Television Tower in Hexi District of Tianjin, north China, April 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

