China launches smart reading platform
(Xinhua) 10:22, March 29, 2023
BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched an online reading platform to provide abundant reading materials and interactive engagement for the public with the support of digital technologies, according to the Ministry of Education.
The platform currently focuses on improving reading services for adolescent and elderly readers, while also recommending high-quality resource platforms, including those in language and digital science, said the ministry.
Readers can access the platform via Smart Education of China, an online public service platform, which opened in March last year and has become the world's largest repository of education and teaching resources.
