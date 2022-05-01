Languages

Workers work on construction site during Labor Day holiday in Chengdu

(Xinhua) 11:02, May 01, 2022
Workers work on a construction site during the Labor Day holiday in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

